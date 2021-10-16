CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
jxdn: “I told Travis Barker that we’re making punk cool again. He said don’t get it twisted, punk has always been cool.”

By Kyle Meredith
wfpk.org
 7 days ago

Jxdn on Finding His Scream, Taking Influence from Silverstein and Lil Uzi Vert, & Upcoming New Songs. jxdn catches up with Kyle Meredith about his debut full length...

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

wfpk.org

