How many points will Scottie Barnes average?

One -- The identity of this Raptors team can be distilled into one play. Scottie Barnes found himself matched up with Jayson Tatum, who is no worse than a top-10 scorer in the NBA. Tatum thought he had Barnes beat, stepped back just to be sure, but still found himself blocked by Barnes who stretched his seven-foot-three wingspan to block Tatum's jumper at the apex. The loose ball came to Precious Achiuwa, who started at centre yet he leads the break like a guard, beats Tatum's pressure then forces Al Horford to slide over, and in that very instant Achiuwa drops it off perfectly in stride to Barnes who races ahead for a dunk.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO