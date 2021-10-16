CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Missouri State rolls past Indiana State 37-7

 7 days ago

Jason Shelley passed for three touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 37-7 homecoming victory over Indiana State on Saturday.

Shelley completed only 11 passes but had 225 yards through the air. Two of his touchdowns went to Tyrone Scott, who had three receptions for 106 yards. The third TD pass was to Xavier Lane, who had three receptions for 75 yards.

Shelley entered the game averaging 333 yards passing, 10th in the FCS, but the Bears (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley) turned to their running game in this one, rushing 45 times for 190 yards. Tobias Little led the balanced effort with 54 yards on nine carries.

Indiana State was shut down on offense as Missouri State allowed just 261 total yards and had three takeaways. Indiana State converted one third down in 11 attempts and did not score until the fourth quarter.

Anthony Thompson completed 18 of 31 passes for 177 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Sycamores (3-4, 1-3).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

