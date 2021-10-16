CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Dillion runs for 267 yards as Southern tramples UAPB 34-7

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cTaAaim00

Kobe Dillon set a school record with 267 yards rushing, on just 14 carries, and scored three touchdowns as Southern ran away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-7 on Saturday.

After Southern (3-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) came up with an interception on the third play of the game, Dillon took his first carry 40 yards for a touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, he ran 45 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Arkansas-Pine Bluff coughed it up on the ensuing kickoff and the Jaguars recovered. Ladarius Skelton threw an 11-yard scoring pass to Jamar Washington for a three-score lead.

On the first play after halftime, Dillon ran for a 75-yard score. He averaged 53.3 yards per carry on his three scoring runs. Those three rushing touchdowns produced 60% of his total rushing yardage.

Xzavier Vaughn's 13-yard touchdown for UAPB (1-5, 0-4) occurred with 1:54 remaining.

——

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Jaguars#American Football#Southern#Uapb#Ap
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
On3.com

Joel Klatt admits he was wrong about Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

Back when Oklahoma fans booed former starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and chanted for Caleb Williams, FOX’s Joel Klatt defended Rattler. After just two weeks of seeing Williams playing a prominent role on Oklahoma’s offense, Klatt is admitting that he was wrong. Williams first replaced Rattler at quarterback in Oklahoma’s comeback...
OKLAHOMA STATE
hitthatline.com

JUST RELAX: Sam Pittman wasn’t going to run up score on UAPB

Either a lot of Arkansas fans laid the points Saturday or they really don’t have a grasp on how Sam Pittman works. When the Razorbacks raced out to a 45-point lead at halftime, that was more than enough. And Pittman knew it. “Our goal at halftime was to play all...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

What Bret Bielema said following Illinois' shocking upset of Penn State

Both Illinois and No. 7 Penn State came into Saturday looking to make a statement on the defensive side of the ball. There was clear that the defenses would be the only reason that either team won as the game went into nine overtimes. At that point, it wouldn’t be which team’s offenses would get the edge, it would be which team’s defense would give up the deciding score.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL WR Reportedly Announces Retirement

After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list. Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach announces Mississippi State QB not currently with the team

Mississippi State’s quarterback room is currently down a player. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach told reporters Monday that Jack Abraham is not currently with the team. Abraham, a product of Oxford High School in Mississippi, transferred from Southern Miss to MSU ahead of the 2021 season. Abraham did not record any statistics with the Bulldogs. In 27 games at Southern Miss, Abraham was 595-of-859 (69.3 completion percentage) for 7,067 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

430K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy