CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Balanced offense, stingy defense lead to Jackson State win

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cTaAZmv00

Shedeur Sanders threw for two touchdowns, Santee Marshall rushed for 96 yards, and Jackson State won its homecoming game 28-7 over Alabama State on Saturday.

The Tigers, who have not allowed more than 17 points in any game this season, held Alabama State to 157 yards and eight first downs. Keonte Hampton had nine tackles, seven solo, for the FCS No. 25 Tigers (5-1, 3-0 SWAC East),

Sanders, the son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, completed 17 of 29 passes for 201 yards and the Tigers added 149 yards on the ground.

Myles Crawley was 9 of 26 passing for 117 yards for the Hornets (3-3, 2-2). He threw 17 yards to Jeremiah Hixon for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 in the second quarter.

Jackson State controlled the second half as Sanders had a short TD pass to Malachu Wideman, Marshall scored on a 4-yard run and JD Martin capped the scoring with a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Keith Corbin III caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns. Disputes in...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
CNN

Obama implores Virginia Democrats to wake up ahead of governor's race

Richmond, Virginia (CNN) — Former President Barack Obama urged voters to shake off their exhaustion with politics during his first in-person foray onto the campaign trail in 2021, telling voters in Virginia, "we can't afford to be tired." Obama, in remarks supporting Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, lambasted his...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Tug fights container fire on cargo ship off British Columbia

Victoria, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A tug boat spent the night fighting a container fire that broke out on Saturday on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Sunday, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation. Sixteen crew...
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
ABC News

ABC News

430K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy