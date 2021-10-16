CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAB blanks Southern Miss 34-0

Dylan Hopkins threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead UAB to a 34-0 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Noah Wilder had 14 tackles to lead a defense that held the Golden Eagles to 107 yards of offense and Grayson Cash blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone.

Hopkins and Gerrit Prince hooked up for a 34-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and then Cash made his big play on special teams barely a minute later to put the Blazers (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) up 17-0.

DeWayne McBride scored on a 31-yard run the next time UAB got the ball and late in the quarter Hopkins capped a drive with a short run and the Blazers led 31-0.

Matt Quinn's second field goal, a 52-yarder in the third quarter, was the only scoring in the second half.

McBride had 137 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-3) had one turnover and nine punts.

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
