UAB blanks Southern Miss 34-0

Dylan Hopkins threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead UAB to a 34-0 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Noah Wilder had 14 tackles to lead a defense that held the Golden Eagles to 107 yards of offense and Grayson Cash blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone.

Hopkins and Gerrit Prince hooked up for a 34-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and then Cash made his big play on special teams barely a minute later to put the Blazers (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) up 17-0.

DeWayne McBride scored on a 31-yard run the next time UAB got the ball and late in the quarter Hopkins capped a drive with a short run and the Blazers led 31-0.

Matt Quinn's second field goal, a 52-yarder in the third quarter, was the only scoring in the second half.

McBride had 137 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-3) had one turnover and nine punts.

