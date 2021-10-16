CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela government suspends talks with opposition over Saab extradition

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) – Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex...

globalvoices.org

Chile rejects the migrants it once welcomed

This article is an excerpt from “Migrants, Ignored” published by CONNECTAS, and edited and republished by Global Voices. Manuel, his wife, and their three children emigrated to Chile from a rural area of Carabobo, Venezuela, sometime during 2018. They can't remember the exact time of their arrival nor all the cities in which they have lived. They only remember that in Colombia they worked in a small town near their route, where they raised enough money to get to Ecuador by bus. They also remember that in Peru they got into a truck with vegetables because no one would stop to take them. They remember that in Chile they walked in the desert 25 kilometers every day for three days. It was such a strenuous journey that one of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Maria, says she has more calluses than feet.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Colombian former guerrilla leader arrested in Mexico

One of the leaders of FARC, the Colombian guerrilla group turned political party, was arrested Tuesday in Mexico. The arrest was first revealed by two lawmakers from Comunes, the political party descended from FARC, Carlos Lozada and Pablo Catatumbo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Blinken meets Colombia embassy staff hit by 'Havana Syndrome'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with US embassy personnel in Colombia hit by the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" and promised to work to protect their health. On a visit to the embassy in Bogota, Blinken discussed what are officially referred to as "anomalous health incidents" in a meeting with staff and then met privately with those affected, a State Department official said. "He heard their experiences and reiterated that the issue and their care is an absolute priority for him," the official said on condition of anonymity. "He made clear that he has no higher priority than the health and safety of the workforce and emphasized that the department is determined to get to the bottom of AHIs, provide care to those affected and protect our colleagues around the world," he said.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US offers reward for another associate of Venezuela's Maduro

The United States on Friday offered a $10 million reward for the arrest on money laundering charges of an associate of a businessman whose extradition infuriated Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.  The State Department said it was offering $10 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Pulido.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

‘CITGO 6’ oil execs held in Venezuela were picked up by country’s forces hours after Alex Saab’s extradition to US

Five United States citizens and a permanent resident who were serving house arrest in Caracas, Venezuela, were picked up by the country’s intelligence service SEBIN on Saturday, just hours after the extradition of Alex Saab, a Colombian financier close to embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the families of two of the detainees and one of their lawyers told CNN.
ECONOMY
wlrn.org

Why Alex Saab's extradition to Miami threatens Venezuela's kleptocracy in Caracas

Venezuela's authoritarian socialist government suffered a big defeat over the weekend. On Saturday, businessman Alex Saab — an alleged mastermind of what U.S. officials call the Venezuelan regime's multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprises — was extradited to the United States. Saab arrived in Miami from the Cape Verde islands, where he was...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

U.S. top diplomat Blinken meets Colombia’s Duque ahead of migration talks

BOGOTA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Colombian President Ivan Duque on Wednesday ahead of talks with regional officials to discuss migration in the Americas. Blinken, who is visiting South America for three days, arrived in the Colombian capital from Ecuador and headed to the presidential palace,...
IMMIGRATION
94.1 Duke FM

Ecuador’s Lasso is demonstrating democracy can deliver, U.S.’s Blinken says

QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso is demonstrating that democracy can deliver real results for people, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting between the two men in Quito. Ecuador is the first stop on a three-day tour by Blinken, which will also see...
POLITICS
AFP

Nicaragua detains business union leaders as crackdown widens

Nicaragua on Thursday arrested the top two leaders of the country's business owners' union, police said, bringing the number of government opponents detained ahead of next month's election to 39. The business union condemned the arrests, which it said "violate the fundamental rights established in Nicaragua's Constitution" and said such detentions "must cease immediately." 
ECONOMY
94.1 Duke FM

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny dedicates EU prize to anti-corruption fighters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday dedicated a European Parliament human rights prize he won a day earlier to anti-corruption fighters around the world. The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded Navalny the prize, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, for his efforts in fighting corruption in...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

European countries reach digital services tax deal with U.S

PARIS (Reuters) – Austria, Britain, France, Italy, Spain and the United States reached an agreement on Thursday on the transition from national digital services taxes contested by Washington to a new global tax deal, they said in a joint statement. The European countries agreed to withdraw their national digital services...
PERSONAL FINANCE
94.1 Duke FM

Cuban prosecutor warns dissident leaders against November protests

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuban prosecutors on Thursday summoned dissident leaders from across the country who have called for protests on Nov. 15 over curbs to civil rights, warning them against convening the rallies under penalty of the law. The protest leaders, organized by a Facebook group called Archipelago, have called...
PROTESTS
94.1 Duke FM

Putin warns against depriving U.N. Security Council members of veto rights

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that depriving permanent members of the United Nations Security Council of their veto rights would destroy the world body. Russia is one of five permanent veto powers at the U.N. who have for years faced pressure to reform the organisation...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

Mexico probing allegations of forced labor at tomato export firms

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s government said on Friday that it has established a working group to investigate allegations of forced labor at two tomato export firms, after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it would bar imports from those firms. The CBP said in a statement on...
LABOR ISSUES
kyma.com

Mexico says it caught replacement leader of drug gang

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they have caught the replacement leader of a drug gang involved in a bloody turf battle in central Mexico. The suspect was allegedly appointed leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang after the group’s founder was arrested in 2020. Prosecutors in the north-central...
MILITARY
94.1 Duke FM

Russia can not be forced to respect Navalny’s EU rights prize win, says Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia could not be forced to respect the European Parliament’s decision to award an annual human rights prize to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded Navalny the prize, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, for his efforts...
POLITICS

