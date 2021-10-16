Homicide suspect found dead; AMBER Alert for 3-year-old still active

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for 3-year-old Major P. Harris. He was last seen on Thursday, October 14 on the 2600 block of N. 37th Street at 6:30 a.m.

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for Major Saturday.

On Sunday, police said the suspect in Harris' mother's homicide, Jaheem Clark, was dead. Harris was initially believed to be with Clark.

Milwaukee Police approached a house on the 5400 block of N. 31st Street on Sunday that was believed to be housing Clark. Shortly after arriving on scene, MPD heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

MPD made entry into the house and located the suspect, Clark, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after. No officers fired their weapons while on scene.

Major Harris, 3, is still missing.

Major's father, Carlton Harris Jr., is currently in Milwaukee. He met with investigators at the Sojourner Family Peace Center over the weekend, but he said he left with more unanswered questions.

Harris' father is in Milwaukee praying his son is found safely

Carlton said detectives contacted him, and told him to meet them so they could update him on where the investigation stands.

But, he told TMJ4, they didn't have any new information on the whereabouts of his three-year-old son, Major.

He can't help but feel frustrated knowing his son is in danger.

"I just, I'm not understanding it and for the time period he's been missing," Carlton said. "I'm not even from here, but I'll look for him myself."

More than 24 hours after the amber alert for Major was first issued, Carlton is praying someone comes forward who knows, or has seen something.

"Just contact somebody man," Carlton said. "Just bring him home safe, that's all I'm asking."

Carlton said he will not give up hope, and plans to stay here in Milwaukee until his son is found.

TMJ4 spoke with Carlton Harris Jr., Major's father over the phone, and he told us he does not know why Major and Major's mother were in Milwaukee. He said they are both from the La Crosse area.

Carlton broke down as he spoke to us hours after finding out his son, 3-year-old Major Harris was missing.

"I'm praying he's safe and that whoever got him just give him back and I can come get my son," he said.

He is the proud father of four kids. He describes his youngest son, Major, as being energetic. "Always happy," Carlton cried. "He lights up every time he sees me."

Carlton said Major's mom said she needed help. The last time he spoke to her was a couple weeks ago.

Major's mother was identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger.

He said he recently moved to West Virginia to better his life, and was working towards having Major live with him.

"Put myself in a situation where I'm able to have my own place to bring Major because she needed help," Carlton said.

He is now on his way to Milwaukee so he can work closer with investigators who are looking for his son.

