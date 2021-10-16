Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern's 21-7 victory over Rutgers

There was a time not long ago when Rutgers was synonymous with futility in college football. The Scarlet Knights were the team every Big Ten squad looked forward to playing. In 2016, they were outgained 605-39 in a 78-0 loss to Michigan. In eight all-time meetings with Ohio State, the fewest points they’ve given up is 49. The only justification for Rutgers’ presence in the Big Ten seemed to be the almighty New York metropolitan area television revenue it provided.

