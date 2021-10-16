Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern's 21-7 victory over Rutgers

Jalen Nailor and Kenneth Walker show big play ability. Jalen Nailor stepped up and was most of the offense in the first half with three touchdowns. He broke the record for receiving yards at Rutgers Stadium in the first half of the game. Kenneth Walker had another 200+ yards on the ground and had the longest play from scrimmage in Michigan State history with a 94 yard rush for a touchdown to give Michigan State a 28-13 lead.
There was a time not long ago when Rutgers was synonymous with futility in college football. The Scarlet Knights were the team every Big Ten squad looked forward to playing. In 2016, they were outgained 605-39 in a 78-0 loss to Michigan. In eight all-time meetings with Ohio State, the fewest points they’ve given up is 49. The only justification for Rutgers’ presence in the Big Ten seemed to be the almighty New York metropolitan area television revenue it provided.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are 2-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Rutgers is 3-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. These teams have played once before since Rutgers joined the Big Ten and the Wildcats prevailed in that 2018 matchup.
The Chicago Bears earned their first road win this season and it also exorcised some old demons. The win seemed to mean a lot more to the Bears than even their earlier wins this year over the Bengals (when they had to stave off a late Cincinnati rally) or last week’s win over the Lions.
Michigan football earned the right to retain the brand new George Jewett Trophy, given to the winner between the Wolverines and Northwestern Wildcats. Though it took the maize and blue some time to get things going in the 33-7 win, they were thoroughly dominant in the second half. If you...
Rutgers fans were expecting a win when the Scarlet Knights took the field against Northwestern. Yet when the smoke cleared, Schiano's squad was defeated 21-7 for the team's fourth loss of the season. What can we take from the disappointing outcome? Joe and Bobby break it down. Listen below or on your favorite podcast app!
Against the co-inventors of college football, Northwestern reinvented itself. On the heels of a 56-7 beatdown at the hands of Nebraska, the Wildcats regrouped over their bye week. The result was a Homecoming performance that showcased NU’s offensive and defensive talent and a 21-7 win over Rutgers — the Cats’ first Big Ten victory since December 12, 2020 against Illinois.
During a press conference on Monday, sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski expressed the importance of having fun while playing because ‘it makes the weeks easier.’. After Saturday, the quarterback and Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) can take that breather., The Wildcats won their first Big Ten game of the season against Rutgers 21-7. of the season against Rutgers, 21-7.
The Vikings revamped their defense this offseason and retained a lot of key players for their offense. At one point, Minnesota had an 0-2 record to show for it. In the NFL, what a difference a few weeks makes. The Vikings have now won two in a row. Minnesota is back at .500 headed into its bye in Week 7.
No. 24 Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) will stay on the road Saturday for a cross-division matchup with No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1, 2-0). Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN. (...)
Norfolk State handled it's business at Howard University's homecoming. Quarterback Juwan Carter completed 21 passes at one point in the game.
BYU will look to rebound from two consecutive losses on Saturday when they travel to Pullman, Washington to take on Washington State. Washington State comes into the game riding a three-game winning streak in conference play.
Florida State (2-4) returns to action Saturday to host UMass (1-5) for Homecoming after being off last week. The Seminoles are 59-12-1 all-time on Homecoming and have won eight straight Homecoming contests.
