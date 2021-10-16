CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern's 21-7 victory over Rutgers

ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like a little bit of rest and regrouping...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpartanNation

Three Up Three Down: Michigan State Grinds Out Big Ten Win Over Rutgers

Jalen Nailor and Kenneth Walker show big play ability. Jalen Nailor stepped up and was most of the offense in the first half with three touchdowns. He broke the record for receiving yards at Rutgers Stadium in the first half of the game. Kenneth Walker had another 200+ yards on the ground and had the longest play from scrimmage in Michigan State history with a 94 yard rush for a touchdown to give Michigan State a 28-13 lead.
MICHIGAN STATE
State News

FINAL: Big plays fuel MSU's 31-13 victory over Rutgers

Did you know that the Michigan State offense liked big plays?. Well if you hadn’t noticed through MSU’s first five games, you might’ve noticed today in the Spartans’ 31-13 victory over Rutgers. Michigan State’s first four touchdowns were all over 60 yards. Junior wide receiever Jalen Nailor and sophomore quarterback...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern welcomes improved Rutgers for Homecoming, looks to rebound from Nebraska

There was a time not long ago when Rutgers was synonymous with futility in college football. The Scarlet Knights were the team every Big Ten squad looked forward to playing. In 2016, they were outgained 605-39 in a 78-0 loss to Michigan. In eight all-time meetings with Ohio State, the fewest points they’ve given up is 49. The only justification for Rutgers’ presence in the Big Ten seemed to be the almighty New York metropolitan area television revenue it provided.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#Stock#American Football#Northwestern
CBS Sports

Rutgers vs. Northwestern odds, line, spread: 2021 college football picks, Week 7 predictions from proven model

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are 2-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Rutgers is 3-3 overall and 1-1 on the road. These teams have played once before since Rutgers joined the Big Ten and the Wildcats prevailed in that 2018 matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Stock up, stock down: Defense, running backs step up in win

The Chicago Bears earned their first road win this season and it also exorcised some old demons. The win seemed to mean a lot more to the Bears than even their earlier wins this year over the Bengals (when they had to stave off a late Cincinnati rally) or last week’s win over the Lions.
NFL
247Sports

Podcast: The state of Rutgers football after its 21-7 loss to Northwestern

Rutgers fans were expecting a win when the Scarlet Knights took the field against Northwestern. Yet when the smoke cleared, Schiano's squad was defeated 21-7 for the team's fourth loss of the season. What can we take from the disappointing outcome? Joe and Bobby break it down. Listen below or on your favorite podcast app!
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Northwestern

Football: Propelled by strong all-around performance, Northwestern rights ship in dominant 21-7 win over Rutgers

Against the co-inventors of college football, Northwestern reinvented itself. On the heels of a 56-7 beatdown at the hands of Nebraska, the Wildcats regrouped over their bye week. The result was a Homecoming performance that showcased NU’s offensive and defensive talent and a 21-7 win over Rutgers — the Cats’ first Big Ten victory since December 12, 2020 against Illinois.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Northwestern

Football: Hilinski, wide receivers showcase chemistry in 21-7 win over Rutgers

During a press conference on Monday, sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski expressed the importance of having fun while playing because ‘it makes the weeks easier.’. After Saturday, the quarterback and Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) can take that breather., The Wildcats won their first Big Ten game of the season against Rutgers 21-7. of the season against Rutgers, 21-7.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ourcommunitynow.com

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Washington State

BYU will look to rebound from two consecutive losses on Saturday when they travel to Pullman, Washington to take on Washington State. Washington State comes into the game riding a three-game winning streak in conference play.
PULLMAN, WA
ourcommunitynow.com

LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. UMass

Florida State (2-4) returns to action Saturday to host UMass (1-5) for Homecoming after being off last week. The Seminoles are 59-12-1 all-time on Homecoming and have won eight straight Homecoming contests.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy