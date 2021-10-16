LIVE: George and Amal Clooney, Bryan Stevenson among recipients of Freedom Center's highest honor

The American Film Institute has set up a scholarship for women cinematographers after the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. AFI is now accepting donations for the fund, which “aims to help female cinematographers build sustainable careers in the movie business,” according to director and writer Olia Oparina.
Oparina, who calls Hutchins “her closest friend” and worked with Hutchins on the 2017 film “Snowbound” told Variety in a statement, “From the moment I sat down next to Halyna in UCLA extension’s film directing class, I knew we would be best friends.”
“We moved to Hollywood 11 years ago — two first generation...
