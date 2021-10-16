LIVE: George and Amal Clooney, Bryan Stevenson among recipients of Freedom Center's highest honor

Watch: Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N. On her resume, it says Amal Clooney, but in her closet, it reads Jackie Kennedy. While the red carpet is not her typical workplace—Amal is an acclaimed human rights attorney, after all—it's rare for George Clooney's other half to get it wrong in the fashion department. From the glamorous gowns she sports to accompany her Oscar-winning husband at events to the power suits she's spotted in on the way to work, the 43-year-old mom of two has emerged as an unexpected style star during her recent years in the Hollywood spotlight.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO