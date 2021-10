Ohio came away with a resounding 4-0 win against Northern Illinois Sunday, continuing its undefeated streak in its Mid-American Conference schedule. The Bobcats (9-3-1, 5-0-1 MAC) came out on fire with a goal in the 12th minute by Carsyn Prigge. Ohio proceeded to score again shortly after that from a shot by Olivia Sensky. The Bobcats refused to let off the gas, scoring twice more in the second half. One goal came from Madison Clayton and was followed by a goal from Haley Miller.

