Emma Raducanu will face Slovenia’s Polona Hercog in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Romania.The US Open champion pulled out of this week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow following her early exit in Indian Wells but will return to action in Cluj-Napoca.Raducanu is still looking for her first victory on the full WTA Tour, a reminder of just how inexperienced she is at this level, and the teenager will hope to claim that against 30-year-old Hercog.The Slovenian has struggled in 2021 and has seen her ranking drop from 49 at the start of the year to 123 now.Raducanu is...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO