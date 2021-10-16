Seven COVID-19 deaths reported in St. Cloud tri-county area this week, 1,477 cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,496 new coronavirus cases and 88 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,530,309 cases and 30,903 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,929 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 668 in ICUs.
The statewide percent positivity has increased to 9.7%.
The state says 13,511,900 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,410,369 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
