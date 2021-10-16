CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Seven COVID-19 deaths reported in St. Cloud tri-county area this week, 1,477 cases

By Imani Cruzen, St. Cloud Times, Minn.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 16—Six deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in Benton County, and one death was reported in Stearns County, during the week of Oct. 11-15, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. There were 219 new...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

