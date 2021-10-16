Suiix – “The Great Nothing”

Bleach Lab’s decision to work with iconic producer Stephen Street to produce their second EP, Nothing Feels Real, has certainly paid off as the band expand their already shimmering cinematic sound to reach dizzying new heights of sonic grandeur. Their debut EP, A Calm Sense of Surrounding, dealt with the hammer blows of grief and bereavement and demonstrated the band’s ability to write music of substance that can move, inspire, and comfort. Nothing Feels Real isn’t a concept EP in the same way as their debut, but it still exudes a gorgeous languid beauty, with Street’s subtle and nuanced production adding just the right amount of polish to Bleach Lab’s overall sound. Jenna Kyle’s graceful vocal radiates a kind of bruised nobility whilst Frank Wates’ coruscating guitar flourishes illuminate each track and adds a shimmering sense of grandeur to proceedings.

