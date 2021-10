By Albert Ramon and Robb Ellis CHICAGO (CBS) — A busy weather pattern will kickoff your workweek with widespread rain, windy conditions and possible flooding through at least midday Monday. A storm system to the south of Chicago will be the trigger for this unsettled weather pattern and could produce major impacts for your morning commute. Numerous showers are expected late Sunday through midday Monday across the region. Some of these showers could be heavy, so a Flash Flood Watch has been posted for parts of the area through mid-morning Monday. Areas of 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible,...

