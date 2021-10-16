CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducker's 210 yards rushing leads NIU past Bowling Green

bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jay Ducker carried it 33 times for 210 yards, freshman Trayvon Rudolph had a 100-yard kickoff return and a 20-yard touchdown reception and Northern Illinois beat Bowling Green 34-26...

