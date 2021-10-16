OPINION: Shatner oldly goes, but was he first?

When William Shatner returned to Earth, on Wednesday morning, from a four-minute sojourn into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket, he appeared genuinely and profoundly moved. Shatner touched down in the West Texas desert with the crew’s other three members, Audrey Powers, a former space-station flight controller who is now a Blue Origin vice-president, and two paying passengers: Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA space-mission architect and the co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a software entrepreneur. Jeff Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon’s C.E.O. three months ago to focus on Blue Origin, his private aerospace company, and who was on the company’s first human flight, in July, was there to welcome them back. He twisted a latch and opened the capsule, and the crew, including Shatner—who, at ninety, had become the oldest person to travel above the Kármán line, the boundary to outer space—stepped out. The two men embraced.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO