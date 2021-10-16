CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

OPINION: Shatner oldly goes, but was he first?

By Guy Lucas, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 16—Depending on your definition, William Shatner almost certainly is not the oldest person ever to go into space. As an aside, count me among those people who wish that billionaires could find something more constructive to do with fortunes so vast they literally could not spend all of their money...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Digital Trends

Blue Origin releases first footage showing Shatner in space

Star Trek legend William Shatner boldly went to space on Wednesday, becoming the oldest man to perform such a feat. The 10-minute ride began at the Texas launch site of spaceflight company Blue Origin on Wednesday, with 90-year-old Shatner and three crewmates blasting skyward aboard a New Shepard rocket. Minutes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

William Shatner safely goes to space and back [Updated]

11:10 am ET Update: Although the launch was delayed nearly an hour due to unspecified issues, Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft successfully took off from West Texas on Wednesday morning and safely landed 10 minutes and 18 seconds later. The capsule crested at an altitude of 107 km. This was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Exploration#Billionaires#Galaxies#Blue Origins
Daily Mail

Is it us or is it weird that Jeff Bezos kept his home-made Star Trek toys from when he was nine years-old? William Shatner will take Amazon billionaire's childhood mementoes into space TODAY

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is sending several pieces of Star Trek artwork and 'home-made toys', that he created when he was nine, into space with actor William Shatner on the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Bezos took to Instagram to announce the paper toys would be going up on the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Inside the Magic

William Shatner Breaks Record as He “Becomes” Captain Kirk

Blue Origin took to space today with their shuttle Shepherd for a short, 10-minute visit with the stars. Accompanying the Blue Origin crew was Star Trek’s Captain Kirk himself, AKA actor William Shatner. Shatner not only broke the sound barrier but also the record for being the oldest person to ever travel into space.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
The New Yorker

William Shatner Reacts to a Real Space Trip as Only He Can

When William Shatner returned to Earth, on Wednesday morning, from a four-minute sojourn into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket, he appeared genuinely and profoundly moved. Shatner touched down in the West Texas desert with the crew’s other three members, Audrey Powers, a former space-station flight controller who is now a Blue Origin vice-president, and two paying passengers: Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA space-mission architect and the co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, a software entrepreneur. Jeff Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon’s C.E.O. three months ago to focus on Blue Origin, his private aerospace company, and who was on the company’s first human flight, in July, was there to welcome them back. He twisted a latch and opened the capsule, and the crew, including Shatner—who, at ninety, had become the oldest person to travel above the Kármán line, the boundary to outer space—stepped out. The two men embraced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WESH

WATCH LIVE: 90-year-old William Shatner set to blast into space

WESH 2 will stream the launch above, beginning at 9 a.m. The launch was set for 10 a.m. but was put in a hold. The new launch time is around 10:30 a.m. ET. Actor William Shatner is counting down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of "Star Trek" fan Jeff Bezos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WCNC

William Shatner responds to Prince William: 'He's got the wrong idea'

On Wednesday, William Shatner became the oldest person to travel into space at 90 years old. Along with three other passengers on the Blue Origin flight, the"Star Trek" actor was joined by Australian entrepreneur Chris Boshuizen, microbiologist Glen de Vries and Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers. Just one day after...
CELEBRITIES
Star-Tribune

At 90, Star Trek's Shatner actually goes into space

Canadian actor William Shatner of the famed Star Trek TV series blasted off on a speedy trip to space on Wednesday, a guest of Trekkie Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin space travel company. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
CELEBRITIES
truthorfiction.com

Was William Shatner the First ‘Star Trek’ Actor to Reach Outer Space?

AdvertisementsWhile William Shatner did explore the “final frontier” when he briefly reached outer space in October 2021, it is inaccurate to say that he journeyed to where no Star Trek actor had gone before. As fans quickly noted online, Dr. Mae Jemison is the first person to have both gone...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Putting new spin on old love story

“Love will turn you around,” Kenny Rogers sang. A husband in Bosnia-Herzegovina turned that into a literal reality. He built for his wife a revolving house. Vojin Kusic explains that his wife, Ljubica, likes to have a changing view. When they were married years ago and he built her a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
trekcore.com

WeeklyTrek Podcast #156 — Bill Shatner Goes to Space!

On this week’s episode of WeeklyTrek, brought to you in partnership between The Tricorder Transmissions Podcast Network and TrekCore, host Alex Perry is joined by Will Nguyen to discuss all the latest Star Trek news. This week, Alex and his guest discuss the following stories from TrekCore and around the...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy