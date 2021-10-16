CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela government suspends talks with opposition over Saab extradition

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) – Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex...

