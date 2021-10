The star of the group to this point is Damion Daniels, who has backed up all the offseason fanfare about his growth by being a consistent problem for everyone in front of him. You want a guy the Huskers should hope back for one more go of it in 2022 as a senior? It's this guy, the big nose tackle who has 24 tackles, a couple sacks, a couple pass breakups ... and a lot more that don't show on a stat sheet. He's had a ton of plays that others cleaned up because he led the way. Never mind a few of those holding calls against him that don't get called.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO