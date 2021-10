Fortnite Season 8 has introduced a range of new content, as is the norm. From the debut of donation boards allowing you to contribute to the war effort, to a new set of NPCs for you to interact with, the season has not been short on content. With that being said, some familiar faces have stuck around in Season 8. There are still multiple IO bases dotted around the island, where IO guards are roaming around. Also, Doctor Slone, who first joined the battle royale in Season 7, has stayed around for this season. Now, a new leak suggests that more IO bases and cosmetics could be on the way to Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO