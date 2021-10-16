Browns give punter J.K. Scott a tryout

The Cleveland Browns are seemingly always making transactions to their roster. Saturday, they made a number of moves including signing offensive lineman Alex Taylor to their roster and elevating two from the practice squad for Week 6’s game.

With punter Jamie Gillan struggling much of the 2021 season, after a down 2020 season due to injury, the Browns may be looking for a replacement. Officially, the Browns worked out J.K. Scott for the punter position on Saturday.

Scott is the former Green Bay Packers punter that was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. The former Alabama Crimson Tide specialist stands 6’6″ and has been looking for a home since the Packers waived him prior to this season.

For his career, Scott has struggled with distance and net punting (punt yards minus return yardage including touchbacks):

Among players with at least 100 punts, Scott’s average ranks 28th in the NFL since he entered the league.

Interestingly enough, Pro Football Focus graded Scott with a 77.9 grade last year which was good for the fourth-best punter in the NFL. According to PFF, Scott was tied for first with a hangtime of 4.57 in 2020.

It seems likely that Gillan is punting for his job in Week 6. A poor performance could see Scott added to the roster quickly. A good performance could stave off the competition unless Scott was overly impressive during the workout.