CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns give punter J.K. Scott a tryout

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gimZ6_0cTa6qPr00

The Cleveland Browns are seemingly always making transactions to their roster. Saturday, they made a number of moves including signing offensive lineman Alex Taylor to their roster and elevating two from the practice squad for Week 6’s game.

With punter Jamie Gillan struggling much of the 2021 season, after a down 2020 season due to injury, the Browns may be looking for a replacement. Officially, the Browns worked out J.K. Scott for the punter position on Saturday.

Scott is the former Green Bay Packers punter that was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. The former Alabama Crimson Tide specialist stands 6’6″ and has been looking for a home since the Packers waived him prior to this season.

For his career, Scott has struggled with distance and net punting (punt yards minus return yardage including touchbacks):

Among players with at least 100 punts, Scott’s average ranks 28th in the NFL since he entered the league.

Interestingly enough, Pro Football Focus graded Scott with a 77.9 grade last year which was good for the fourth-best punter in the NFL. According to PFF, Scott was tied for first with a hangtime of 4.57 in 2020.

It seems likely that Gillan is punting for his job in Week 6. A poor performance could see Scott added to the roster quickly. A good performance could stave off the competition unless Scott was overly impressive during the workout.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Worked Out Notable Punter Today

The Cleveland Browns may soon be replacing their current starting punter. The Browns brought in punter J.K. Scott for a workout on Saturday, according to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook. Scott was a fifth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers back in 2018. He played his college ball at Alabama.
NFL
Yardbarker

Are Jamie Gillan’s Days Numbered As The Browns Punter?

The Cleveland Browns punting game has not been especially impressive in 2021. Jamie Gillan is in the final year of his three-year contract. Some expected he would be a free agent at the end of the season, but the Browns may not wait that long. There has been reporting that...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punter#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Alabama Crimson Tide#Pro Football Focus
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks could be getting a major boost sooner than expected. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson will have the pin removed from his finger sometime this week — opening the door for an “immediate return” from IR in Week 10. During...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy