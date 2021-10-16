CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster officially sent to injured reserve

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
It’s officially offical. The inevitable news that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be sent to injured reserve has happened.

In his press conference this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team would place its star receiver on the long-term injured reserve list — it was only a matter of when.

At the JuJu Foundation Luau on Monday, the wide receiver delivered a heart-wrenching speech; his account from the moment the injury happened until the doctor told him of the need for season-ending surgery.

The passing game was starting to find some semblance of life when Smith-Schuster took a terrible blow to the shoulder. Always upbeat, the fifth-year pass catcher was optimistic he’d return after the Steelers bye week — even as he was escorted off the field.

As any receivers do, JuJu Smith-Schuster had set season-long goals — to have them not realized after a severe injury only five weeks in is devastating.

Smith-Schuster contributed 3,855 yards on 323 receptions (471 targets). No receiving touchdowns are on his 2021 stat line, but Smith-Schuster did manage to score once on the ground in the Steelers-Raiders tilt last month.

Being sidelined is never ideal for any player, but for Smith-Schuster, the situation is particularly grim. Not only is he done playing the game he loves in 2021, but he’s not under contract with an NFL team in 2022. When Pittsburgh re-signed him in March, it was for one season only.

The next-man-up situation should bring an uptick in production from every possible pass-catcher: Steelers leading receiver Chase Claypool (130 yards on five receptions), veterans Diontae Johnson and James Washington, as well as rookies Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth — and, dare I say, Eric Ebron.

Steelers practice squad: Updated with Week 6 protections

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

