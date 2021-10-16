CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs remain a touchdown favorite over Washington in Week 6

By Bryan Manning
 7 days ago
The Washington Football Team hosts the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at FedEx Field in Week 6 of NFL action.

The Chiefs opened the week as one of the bigger favorites in the NFL for Week 6, and not much has changed. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Chiefs remain 6.5-point favorites over Washington.

The over/under for this game is set at 54.5, which tells you a lot about each of these defenses. The Chiefs and Washington have the two worst scoring defenses in the NFL, while that may have been expected for Kansas City, it was not for Washington.

There isn’t a lot of optimism that Washington’s defense can contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs enough for Taylor Heinicke and the WFT offense to pull off the upset.

Washington will be honoring the late, great Sean Taylor both before the game and at halftime on Sunday.

