CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally extradited to US

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with the country's opposition in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro wanted on money laundering charges. Jorge Rodríguez, who has been heading the government’s delegation in talks that started...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Blinken meets Colombia embassy staff hit by 'Havana Syndrome'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with US embassy personnel in Colombia hit by the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" and promised to work to protect their health. On a visit to the embassy in Bogota, Blinken discussed what are officially referred to as "anomalous health incidents" in a meeting with staff and then met privately with those affected, a State Department official said. "He heard their experiences and reiterated that the issue and their care is an absolute priority for him," the official said on condition of anonymity. "He made clear that he has no higher priority than the health and safety of the workforce and emphasized that the department is determined to get to the bottom of AHIs, provide care to those affected and protect our colleagues around the world," he said.
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Maduro dealmaker extradited to US to face corruption charges

A Colombian businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was extradited from Cape Verde to the U.S. Saturday to face money laundering charges. Alex Saab was flown out of the archipelago nation off the West African coast on Saturday afternoon, his legal team said. “The extradition has been completed,” Femi...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata.The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.“I gave the instruction to our foreign minister and said ‘You will...
WORLD
The Independent

Blinken seeks to reaffirm US-Colombia strategic ties in trip

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his first official visit to South America on Thursday sought to reaffirm the strategic ties between his country and Colombia while underscoring the importance of ensuring the democracies in the region meet the needs of their people.His comments came ahead of a scheduled U.S.-Colombia dialogue in Bogota Colombia’s capital. Blinken raised three joint challenges due to the difficulty that each government implies assuming them alone: the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and migration. “The core focus of this trip for me, my first trip to South America as Secretary of State,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Cilia Flores
Person
Alex Saab
Person
Baltasar Garzón
Fox News

Russia, China back aid for Afghans in Taliban talks, say US should 'shoulder' costs

The Taliban won the backing from top U.S. adversaries in the call for international humanitarian aid to assist Afghans, as concerns of economic collapse grow. Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, India and five formerly Soviet nations issued a joint statement Wednesday following talks with the Taliban in Moscow, and pointedly called on the U.S. to "shoulder" the costs of financing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
globalvoices.org

Chile rejects the migrants it once welcomed

This article is an excerpt from “Migrants, Ignored” published by CONNECTAS, and edited and republished by Global Voices. Manuel, his wife, and their three children emigrated to Chile from a rural area of Carabobo, Venezuela, sometime during 2018. They can't remember the exact time of their arrival nor all the cities in which they have lived. They only remember that in Colombia they worked in a small town near their route, where they raised enough money to get to Ecuador by bus. They also remember that in Peru they got into a truck with vegetables because no one would stop to take them. They remember that in Chile they walked in the desert 25 kilometers every day for three days. It was such a strenuous journey that one of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Maria, says she has more calluses than feet.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The return of the former vaccine chief is a sign of trouble

The news that Emily Lawson is returning from 10 Downing Street to run the government’s vaccination programme ought to be doubly worrying for Boris Johnson. She is the civil servant who won praise for her management of the successful vaccine rollout this year, and who was appointed to head the new No 10 delivery unit – responsible for chasing up the delivery of the government’s manifesto promises.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Government Of Venezuela#Kidnapping#Ap#Saab#African#Venezuelan#American#Citgo 6
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns: Governments are trying to weaken the encryption systems to get access to people’s personal messages

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden is back in the news. In September, Snowden warned people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden said. The warning came after it was revealed that Daniel Gericke, CIO of ExpressVPN, is one of the three former U.S. intelligence operatives who agreed today not to fight charges they illegally helped UAE hack people.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy