I hope we don't give up 31 to the Green Wave. 38-20 Ponies. As everyone wallows in misery with the suggestion Aresco and AAC leadership is on the verge of watering down our conference, I suggest you tune in tomorrow night to watch a little of the Coastal Carolina vs App State SunBelt game. Those teams have agreed to play on a Wednesday night to get some attention and I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest the environment in that little stadium in Boone, NC will surpass anything SMU will see until we visit Cincinnati tis year. Thankfully that game will be in Cincy as it still hurts to remember undefeated and 9th ranked Cincy coming to Ford last year to play the # 16 Mustangs in front of 8,000 SMU faithful.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO