Texans activate Nico Collins for Colts game

By Brooks Kubena
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The Texans have activated wide receiver Nico Collins for Sunday’s game against the Colts, the franchise announced Saturday, which makes the rookie eligible to play for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury Sept. 19...

