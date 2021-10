Showers and storms continue on and off throughout the day on Sunday. By the time it's all said and done, many of us will see 1-2" of rain, but some pockets of 3 to even 4" aren't out of the question. So, we will have to keep an eye out for some potential flash flooding. Temperatures through most of Sunday afternoon will be near 50 degrees. Eventually, we start drying out Sunday evening and see some clearing by early Monday morning as temps fall to near 40 degrees.

