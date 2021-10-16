Schiit Audio Jotunheim 2 review

After producing several of them since 2008 for myself and clients, I recently launched a brand new online radio show (SpeakCastilian) which is also syndicated as a podcast to all of the most important platforms and apps. In addition to creating the show’s logo, podcast artwork with the proper specs, website, branded RSS feed, recording and editing the first episode, one key asset I create for almost all new shows are the prerecorded audio elements. Those usually include the audio opening, bumpers/stingers and closing. For decades, I have favored creating openings where a female voice interacts with a male voice, since it seems to keep the audience more attentive. This article is to share the production process of those prerecorded assets, including the writing of the script, choosing/purchasing/licensing background music, choosing and hiring voice talent and editing all of the assets to have them available. This audio production process is nearly identical to ones I have produced for TV shows and for interactive phone systems, aka IVR (Interactive Voice Response) where I have also combined female and male voices, where the original recording is always at 48 kHz (see 48kHzAlliance.com).

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO