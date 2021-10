With rising gasoline prices, the New York State Senate GOP is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to suspend the state's tax on gasoline. State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt raised the issue on Tuesday, saying that suspending the tax would offset the impact that higher gas and home heating oil prices are having on consumers. Ortt says the average cost for a gallon of gas in the state is $3.46 cents and that’s a 55 percent increase from last year.

GAS PRICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO