Car show helps raise funds for foster care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 80 hot rods and classic cars were on display Saturday morning at Raymond G. Sanchez Park to benefit kids in need. The car show was hosted by the Land of Enchantment GTO’s Club.

All of the proceeds are being donated to the Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home, a nonprofit ministry that provides foster care for school-aged kids. They also had a raffle, food trucks, and even the stormtroopers paid a visit.

“It goes to our general operating fund, but everything we take in – above and beyond our minimal expenses – goes to the children directly,” said Development Director of the Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home Britton Pruitt.

Right now, the ACCH says it has six kids living on their campus but is capable of housing up to 20. They are looking for more house parents.

