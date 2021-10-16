CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Paul Salata, creator of Mr. Irrelevant Award, dies at 94

By BETH HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBRSe_0cTa2DI200
1 of 2

Paul Salata, who created the Mr. Irrelevant Award that honors the last selection of the NFL draft after playing football at Southern California and in the NFL and Canadian Football League, died Saturday. He was 94.

He died of natural causes at home in Newport Beach, California, a day before his 95th birthday, nephew Nick Salata told The Associated Press.

Although the NFL draft dates to 1936, Salata created the Mr. Irrelevant Award in 1976. The player and his family were invited to spend a week in Orange County enjoying activities including a trip to Disneyland and a golf tournament. The honoree received the Lowsman Trophy depicting a player fumbling a football. Kelvin Kirk of Dayton University was the first to be given the title as the 487th pick that year.

“Irrelevant Week” generated so much publicity that in 1979 the Los Angeles Rams, who owned the next-to-last pick, intentionally passed to let the Steelers, with the last pick, choose first. Pittsburgh also wanted the publicity and passed as well. Both teams refused to choose a player until Commissioner Pete Rozelle forced them to pick, with the Steelers winning. That led to the so-called Salata Rule, which bars teams from passing to get the final selection.

In February, a Mr. Irrelevant played in and won a Super Bowl for the first time. Placekicker Ryan Succop of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started in the game. He was the last pick of the 2009 draft.

Salata was a wide receiver at USC in 1944, ’46 and ’47. The Trojans won league titles each year and played in the Rose Bowl in 1945, when Salata caught a touchdown in their 25-0 victory over Tennessee. He missed the following season while serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

Salata also was an infielder on the Trojans’ baseball team in 1948 that won the school’s first College World Series title. He later played minor league baseball.

He played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers (1949-50), Baltimore Colts (1950) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1950-51), catching 50 passes with four touchdowns in his career. He also played in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders in 1952, earning All-Star honors that season, and with the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1953.

After retiring, Salata worked in construction, notably as a sewer contractor.

Salata appeared in 18 movies primarily in the 1950s, including “Angels in the Outfield” with Janet Leigh. His uncredited appearances included “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Ten Commandments,” “Stalag 17” and “The Joker Is Wild.”

“Every time ‘Stalag 17’ came on TV, we’d watch it for the 800th time,” Nick Salata said. “I can picture him coming home to Aunt Beverly and saying, ‘Honey, I’m going to leave football and acting and become a sewer contractor.’ He was a wonderful guy.”

Salata is survived by his second wife, Carolyn, son Bradley, daughter Melanie Fitch, two granddaughters and brother George. He was preceded in death by his first wife Beverly in 2003.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Rumors

The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away and a few interesting names are being floated in rumors. One of them is a fairly new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Early today, NFL insider Ian Rapoport identified Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram as a possible trade candidate. Ingram joined the Steelers back in July after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Leigh
Person
Paul Salata
Person
Pete Rozelle
On3.com

Mike Tomlin updates Stephon Tuitt's status

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a chance to recuperate this week with a bye. The Steelers have looked much improved on the offensive side of the ball. Their running game is much improved in their last two victories. Their defense has yet to allow more than 30 points in a game this season. And they have been doing this without their star defensive lineman in Stephon Tuitt.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers' Melvin Ingram, Seahawks L.J. Collier and Targeted Players

Edge-rushers Melvin Ingram and L.J. Collier are among the biggest names being discussed ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Pittsburgh Steelers have received calls on Ingram, while the Seattle Seahawks have been considering moving Collier for months. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Football League#American Football#Lowsman Trophy#Dayton University#487th#The Los Angeles Rams#Steelers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Usc#Trojans#The Army Air Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Disneyland
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

625K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy