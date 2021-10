LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite a poor first half, Oklahoma made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to avoid an upset loss against Kansas. The first one came while the Sooners led 21-17 with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter. With Kansas driving and threatening to take a late lead, OU defensive back Key Lawrence forced a fumble against KU running back Steven McBride. Justin Broiles was able to recover the fumble and Caleb Williams scored on a 40-yard run on the ensuing drive to push the Sooners’ lead to 11.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO