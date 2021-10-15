CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dad and 4-month-old baby found safe after vanishing after crash, Wisconsin cops say

By Mike Stunson
Wichita Eagle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon the missing 24-year-old man and baby were located and are safe. Over 100 emergency personnel assisted in the search for the father and child, the sheriff said. Original story is below:. A man and his 4-month-old baby went...

