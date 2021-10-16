Clarksburg serial killer documentary plays out at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and the Clarksburg History Museum partnered up for a spooky documentary on Saturday afternoon.

Romeo Must Hang: The Harry Powers Documentary was shown at the theater, showcasing the life of serial killer Harry Powers and his “murder farm” in Quiet Dell.

Event attendees wait for the documentary to begin at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

After the show, event attendees were able to have a Q&A with the producers and directors of the show and took a ride out to Quiet Dell where the “murder farm” was located.

Officials from the Clarksburg History Museum said with Halloween right around the corner, it was the perfect time for a scary show.

“There’s a lot of interest nowadays in true crime stories. So, we thought it would be a good idea to tell about one of the earliest serial killers that lived in this area,” said Michael Spatafore, President of the Clarksburg History Museum.

Along with everything on Saturday, the Clarksburg History Museum has also opened an exhibit showcasing the life of Harry Powers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.