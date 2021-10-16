CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iMore Show 772: MacBook Season

By Jim Metzendorf
imore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the iMore Show, we're talking Apple Watch Series 7, Facebook's terrible...

www.imore.com

Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Five features to un-do in iOS 15 for your iPhone

Today we’re taking a peek at iOS 15 and a few ways in which it’s changed some very basic features in your iPhone. If you’ve been using your iPhone for quite a few years and have gotten used to the way you’ve done business, chances are the update to iOS 15 threw you for a bit of a loop. The good news is, nothing is set in stone, and basically everything that’s changed can be effectively un-changed.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

iMore Show 771: Time Keeps on Slipping

The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!. This week on the iMore Show, we're talking Apple Watch Series 7, Facebook's terrible Monday, and look ahead to next year's iPhones. Listen now. Subscribe in iTunes: Audio. Download...
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

Leaked Photograph Allegedly Reveals Rumored Notch on the Upcoming M1X MacBook Professional’s Show

Apple has scheduled an occasion for Monday, October 18 and we expect the corporate to announce its extremely anticipated M1X MacBook Professional fashions. Simply yesterday, we heard a sketchy rumor claiming that Apple’s upcoming M1X MacBook Professional fashions will characteristic a notch on the show, As we speak, we’ve a brand new leaked picture that allegedly reveals a notch on the show of the redesigned MacBook Professional. Scroll right down to learn extra particulars on the topic.
COMPUTERS
SPY

Did You Want To Buy That Xbox Mini Fridge? Sorry, Scalpers Got There First

We have some good news and some bad news, all of which is centered around the rather peculiar Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge. This is an official bit of Microsoft merchandise that has a 10-liter capacity and is aimed at gamers. That means it’s designed to hold energy drinks mostly, with up to 12 soda cans fitting inside nicely, along with also having two little snack shelves. The Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge costs $99.99, which is a lot for a meme product but not too much for a functional little fridge and the smile it’ll bring to...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Watch Apple announce the new MacBook Pro with our friends at iMore

Apple Unleashed starts at 10 AM PDT (1 PM EDT) on October 18, 2021. A refreshed MacBook Pro with an M1X chip is expected at the event. Our sister site iMore will cover everything announced at Apple Unleashed. Apple Unleashed kicks off today, October 18, 2021, at 10 AM PDT...
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Best Black Friday Apple Watch band deals

You don't have to pay a lot for a new Apple Watch band, especially when they're on sale. And when is the best time to find discounted Watch bands? Well, Black Friday, of course. Whether you're looking for a new workout band that's sweat- and water-resitant, a lux leather band, or a shiny steel option that's sure to draw some stares, it's the perfect time of year to find your new fav band, while saving a few bucks in the process. These are the very best Black Friday Apple Watch band deals we've found so far.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Apple Event: MacBook Pro M1 Pro and MacBook Pro M1 Max steal the show

Latest MacBook Pros offer choice of two super-powered Apple chips and two screen sizes to turbo charge editing performance. If you've been eagerly awaiting the launch of the latest Apple MacBook Pros, then today is (probably!) your lucky day! While there have been no official confirmations of the long-awaited update of the latest top-spec Mac-flavored laptops, the internet is a-buzz with that the Apple Silicon-powered MacBooks.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Do AirPods 3 have noise cancellation and transparency?

It's like the AirPods Pro, but ... The next-gen AirPods have a design that's much more in the AirPods Pro ballpark, but not entirely, as there are no replaceable earbuds. Inside, however, there's a lot of the same once you get past the disappointment of not having noise cancellation or transparency.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple pushes out updates to fix Apple Watch Series 7 icons issue

-Apple has fixed an issue with Apple Watch Series 7 app icons. - Previously some apps were experiencing issues because of vector icons. - Apple is now rolling out updates to fix the problem. Apple appears to be rolling out updates to apps on the Apple Watch Series 7 to...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Kim Kardashian seen wearing Apple's unreleased Beats Fit Pro

Apple reportedly has a new pair of Beats Buds on the way. Beats Fit Pro are rumored for a November 1 launch. Kim Kardashian has been spotted wearing them out in the wild. Kim Kardashian has been photographed wearing Apple's rumored unreleased Beats Fit Pro earbuds. Kardashian was photographed "attending...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple Music's Voice Plan is a compromised offering with a purpose

Though it was quickly overshadowed by the 2021 MacBook Pro, Apple Music's Voice Plan is an intriguing proposition. It certainly got me wondering its purpose and how successful it might be. Apple isn't the first to provide a reduced-price streaming service with limits. Pandora has offered a free radio service...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

EPOS H6PRO gaming headset review: Look like an audio savvy Loki Variant

When you're playing a video game, either solo or online with others, you need one that fits comfortably and sounds good too. The best gaming headsets offer plenty of customization options to make using the headphones and microphone that much easier. I've been testing the EPOS H6PRO for a few...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Poll: Which Apple announcement was your favorite this week?

This week was a bumper week for Apple. Following the announcement of the iPhone 13, iPad, and iPad mini 6 last month, Apple treated us on Monday to a brand new MacBook Pro (2021), new AirPods 3, new HomePod mini colors and even a new cleaning cloth. So which announcement was your favorite this week? Take our poll below and let us know, but first a recap.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

New Video Shows In-Depth Hands-On Look at the 16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro

Apple launched the new 2021 MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips earlier this month. While the machines will start reaching out to customers next week, we still have a lot of questions about the design and how the MacBook Pro models look in real life. Luckily, new photos and videos of the 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro have started appearing earlier than expected. If you have pre-ordered the new MacBook Pro models, you might want to check out what you should be looking forward to.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Apple unleashed the beasts with the new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max

Another week has come and gone, and boy, what a week it has been! On Monday, we had Apple's "Unleashed" event, which was all about music and MacBook Pros. I actually already had plans that day for the third wedding anniversary with my husband, so I wasn't working it — and honestly, it was nice to just be able to watch an Apple event later without stressing out. But my colleagues here at iMore did a fantastic job covering the event for all of you amazing readers! So let's get right down to it.
COMPUTERS

