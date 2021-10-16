iMore Show 772: MacBook Season

Another week has come and gone, and boy, what a week it has been! On Monday, we had Apple's "Unleashed" event, which was all about music and MacBook Pros. I actually already had plans that day for the third wedding anniversary with my husband, so I wasn't working it — and honestly, it was nice to just be able to watch an Apple event later without stressing out. But my colleagues here at iMore did a fantastic job covering the event for all of you amazing readers! So let's get right down to it.

