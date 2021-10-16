CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predators' Juuse Saros: Making second start Saturday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Saros will protect the home goal in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes. Saros took...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Takes loss in season opener

Saros yielded three goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Kraken on Thursday. Saros goes down in the record book as the first goalie to lose to the Kraken after a shaky season debut. The Finn gave up two of the three goals on Kraken power plays, so the loss is not all on him. The 26-year-old is still expected to earn a majority of the starts for the Predators, so he could get a chance to bounce back Saturday against a difficult Hurricanes team that knocked the Predators out of last season's playoffs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Guarding cage Tuesday

Saros will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home contest against the Kings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Saros will look to avoid falling to 0-3-0 Tuesday. He's allowed five goals on 56 shots in a pair of losses so far this season and he will make his third consecutive start at home. The 26-year-old netminder was outstanding at home last season, going 15-3-0 with a .941 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Defeats Kings

Saros stopped 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings. Saros allowed a goal to Anze Kopitar in the second period, but that was all he gave up in the contest. That was good for Saros' first win in three starts this season. He's allowed six goals on 82 shots so far, good for a .927 save percentage. The Finn will likely continue to draw most starts, with the Rangers coming to Nashville on Thursday as the next game on the schedule.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Juuse Saros: Solid effort in loss

Saros allowed two goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. The third goal was an empty-netter. Saros wasn't bad in this contest, but the Predators' offense (or lack thereof) gave him no margin for error. The team is averaging just two goals per game, which hasn't made life easy for the Finn. To his credit, he's given up just eight goals in four contests, but he's taken a 1-3-0 record despite the solid work. The Predators play a road back-to-back this weekend, visiting the Jets on Saturday and the Wild on Sunday. Saros should start at least one of those games.
NHL
Juuse Saros
Connor Ingram
Person
David Rittich
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Set to start Saturday

Johansson is expected to defend the cage at home against the Stars on Saturday. Johansson played in just eight games for the Avs last year, in which he posted a 5-1-1 record with a 2.06 GAA and one shutout. The 26-year-old netminder could see a few extra opportunities at the start of the season with Pavel Francouz (lower body) out 3-4 weeks. Still, starter Darcy Kuemper should carry the bulk of the workload once the regular season kicks off.
NHL
#Predators#Hurricanes#Kraken
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Making start Saturday

Fleury will protect the home goal in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Wild, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Fleury will make his third start of the preseason in the last exhibition game. The 36-year-old star is expected to handle a majority of the workload for the Blackhawks in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Saturday versus Ducks

Quick led the Kings onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's home preseason contest versus the Ducks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Quick will get his third start of the preseason. The 35-year-old seems to be headed for more of a "1B" role in 2021-22, but he should still receive enough starts to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: Let’s Get It Started

Well, folks...here it is! This is your very first game preview of the 2021-2022 Nashville Predators season. Let’s go!. The Preds made a bit of news on Wednesday by extending Mattias Ekholm and re-signing him to a very team-friendly four-year deal. Filip Forsberg remains able to be extended, but I wouldn’t think his agent will have any talks with Nashville once the season starts. A new contract should be sufficient motivation for Forsberg, but keeping him healthy is key.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Fleury likely to start vs Pens Saturday

An old friend will likely be in net when the Penguins open their home schedule. According to a report, Marc-Andre Fleury is lined up to start for the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena Saturday night. Fleury was traded by Vegas to Chicago in July following speculation that the Penguins...
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Set to start Saturday

Gibson will protect the road goal in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Kings. It'll amount to one more tune-up for Gibson ahead of the regular season. The 28-year-old figures to handle the bulk of the workload for the Ducks this year, with Anthony Stolarz set to serve as his backup.
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Hurricanes fight past Nashville Predators for 2-0 season start

After a big win in the season opener at PNC Arena, Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour did not make any lineup changes for the second game Saturday. “There’s not much to change,” Brind’Amour said Saturday morning. “I thought it was pretty good all the way around. Everyone played pretty well.”
NHL
NHL

Andersen makes 38 saves for Hurricanes in win against Predators

NASHVILLE -- Frederik Andersen made 38 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Jesper Fast, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen scored, and Brett Pesce had two assists for the Hurricanes, who have won their first two games of the season.
NHL
NHL

Johnsson Starting Strong in Second Devils Season | BLOG

"I thought Andreas played his best game as a Devil." Devils head coach Lindy Ruff had high praise for forward Andreas Johnsson following the team's season opener on Friday. In the 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center, the winger tapped in rookie center Dawson Mercer's shot on the goal line to give the Devils a 3-1 lead in the third period.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Braden Holtby: Receives starting nod Saturday

Holtby will start Saturday's road game in Boston, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports. Holtby left his Stars debut in the third period with dehydration Thursday versus the Rangers. He allowed two goals on 27 shots in the contest, but it appears he won't have to miss any playing time. Anton Khudobin will take the second half of the back-to-back set this weekend with a start in Ottawa on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting second straight

Lehner will patrol the road crease during Thursday's matchup with the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Lehner was a little shaky in his first start of the season Tuesday versus the Kraken, surrendering three goals on 31 shots, but he was still able to come away with a victory thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 30-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a Kings club that averaged just 2.57 goals per game at home last campaign, 26th in the NHL.
NHL

