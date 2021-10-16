Predators' Juuse Saros: Making second start Saturday

Saros yielded three goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Kraken on Thursday. Saros goes down in the record book as the first goalie to lose to the Kraken after a shaky season debut. The Finn gave up two of the three goals on Kraken power plays, so the loss is not all on him. The 26-year-old is still expected to earn a majority of the starts for the Predators, so he could get a chance to bounce back Saturday against a difficult Hurricanes team that knocked the Predators out of last season's playoffs.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO