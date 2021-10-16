Predators' Juuse Saros: Making second start Saturday

Saros allowed two goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. The third goal was an empty-netter. Saros wasn't bad in this contest, but the Predators' offense (or lack thereof) gave him no margin for error. The team is averaging just two goals per game, which hasn't made life easy for the Finn. To his credit, he's given up just eight goals in four contests, but he's taken a 1-3-0 record despite the solid work. The Predators play a road back-to-back this weekend, visiting the Jets on Saturday and the Wild on Sunday. Saros should start at least one of those games.
