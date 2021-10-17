6 people injured by a bouncy house in Lancaster County

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Friday to block Maine's requirement for health care workers to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, even though it doesn't contain a religious exemption. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented, saying they would have blocked the mandate. Two of the court's other conservatives,...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. In a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023, Kinzinger recalled his...
President Biden on Friday acknowledged that his administration’s handling of a submarine deal with Australia was “clumsy” as he sought to repair relations between the U.S. and France during a one-on-one meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Italy. The security pact made between the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia,...
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is charged in a criminal sexual misconduct complaint, accused of forcible touching and groping. In the past, he has denied all sexual harassment charges. Jericka Duncan reports.
CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York sheriff on Friday defended his decision to file a criminal complaint against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo without consulting prosecutors or the accuser, a woman who says the Democrat groped her late last year. But Sheriff Craig Apple said he was confident...
House liberals are playing the long game. The progressives who bucked their president to block an infrastructure vote this week also lowered the bar for moving an even larger social benefits package at the heart of Joe Biden 's domestic policy agenda. It's a two-step dance that's rankled party leaders...
The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will review what tools the Environmental Protection Agency can use to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The petitions it granted Friday pertained to a case in which a court nixed the Trump administration’s rollbacks of Obama-era power plant rules. The...
