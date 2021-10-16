CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Adam Drake honored with 2020 EIU Hall of Fame Class

By Marlee Wierda
 7 days ago

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Charleston native, and former Eastern Illinois football player Adam Drake was honored at EIU’s game on Saturday as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class. Drake was a two-time All-American with the Panthers a standout wide receiver.

While he was catching passes from former Panther and NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Drake became second all-time on the EIU’s career receptions list (202) and third in career receiving yards (2,979).

“It definitely is a huge honor for me,” says Drake. “Obviously I’m a hometown kid. I’m a townie, Chucktown shoutout. It means the world to me because I grew up watching these guys play my entire life. To even have the opportunity to play at Eastern was a big deal to me, and now to be a Hall of Famer here is really a dream come true.”

In Drake’s breakout year in 2013 was the program’s last Ohio Valley Conference Championship, when the Panthers went 12-2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

WCIA

WCIA

