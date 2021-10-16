CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Man charged with multiple felonies related to possession of child pornography

By Christy Matino
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlQqe_0cTZyntu00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man in Fairfax County has been charged with 10 felonies related to possession of child pornography.

Former public school teacher & political candidate sentenced to 8 years for child sex abuse

Stefan Bieret, 41, from Burke, VA was arrested and charged, after police obtained a search warrant for his home.

Courtesy: Fairfax Co. Police Dept.

According to police, the investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was made aware of a potentially illicit image being uploaded to the Dropbox account. Detectives issued a search warrant on the account, and found images of child sexual abuse material.

Upon investigating Bieret’s home, detectives recovered multiple electronics.

He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

Related
WDVM 25

D.C. man charged with assaulting & kidnapping police officer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A D.C. man has been charged with kidnapping and assaulting a police officer while trying to flee other officers on Friday night. 35-year-old Natango Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., is facing felony charges of assaulting a police officer while armed, resisting arrest, and kidnapping while armed along with other charges after an altercation […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Manslaughter charges dismissed against Park Police officers

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out involuntary manslaughter charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot an unarmed motorist in northern Virginia four years ago. U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton issued an opinion Friday declaring the actions of officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya “necessary and proper” in […]
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WDVM 25

Detectives investigate fraud in Wheaton area

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating driver’s license fraud that took place between July and August in the Wheaton area. Police said back in July of 2021 the suspect they are looking for committed fraud by using a fraudulent driver’s license to rent a car in the 1500 block of South Capital […]
WHEATON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burke, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

A $100 million lawsuit has been filed against the city and five MPD officers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A $100 million lawsuit has been filed against the District of Columbia and five Metropolitan Police Department officers over the death of Karon Hylton-Brown. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, October 20, by Amaala Jones-Bey, the mother of Hylton-Brown’s infant daughter, on the daughter’s behalf. It alleges that MPD violated the fourth […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

3-year-old killed after crash in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A multi-car crash in Montgomery County left one child dead. The crash happened Thursday night involving three vehicles at the intersection of Georgia Avenue at Dexter Avenue, where police arrived following a report of a three-vehicle collision. Investigators say an Acura and a honda were traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Felonies#Fairfax Co#Police Dept
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

1K+
Followers
691
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy