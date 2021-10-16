CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax Co. Health Dept. launches program to improve health literacy for communities of color

By Christy Matino
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Health Department is taking steps to improve health literacy for communities of color through a new initiative called “Stronger Partnership, Stronger Community: Using Health Literacy to Increase Resilience (Stronger 2 ).”

This program aims to improve health outcomes for African-American, African and Hispanic communities by helping residents use health information that is “culturally and linguistically appropriate.”

Following training, the group will build and implement health literacy programs and share the positive impact these make in the community. Some of the key health topics that will be addressed include COVID-19 vaccination, illness prevention, and health care decision making

Fairfax Co. Health Dept.

Over 90 volunteers from non-profits, faith based communities and black fraternities are leading the initiative. The Fairfax County Health Department says the program will educate both participants and health practitioners about encounters communities of color may experience within the healthcare system.

“It’s all encompassing. It goes beyond just a health literacy instruction with medical practitioners and community, but it also seeks to undergird these front-facing organizations to help them build capacity, so they can continue to do the work in a sustained fashion,” said Anthony Mingo, project director for the project.

Stronger 2 is made possible through a $3.875 million award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Learn more about the program on the Fairfax County Health Department’s website.

