Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville Police investigating Friday evening shooting

By Tristan Hill
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 7 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Investigators are looking for suspects after a shooting at the East Oak Apartments in Fayetteville around 8:30 Friday night.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene they found one victim injured and no suspects.

They urge anyone who might have information to contact the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and poses no further threat to the public.

