What makes her a Power Player: As Wake Forest University’s 14th president and first woman president, Wente succeeded Nathan Hatch, president of the university for 16 years. Prior to joining WFU, Wente served as provost at Vanderbilt University, where she developed the university’s strategic plan and led its Covid-19 pandemic response. Wente joins Wake Forest as Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, including WFU’s School of Medicine, recently combined under one health system, Atrium Health, to provide better medical education and research. Taking over during the Covid-19 pandemic, she will lead the school’s continued response and action. And, on the horizon are plans for Wake Forest School of Medicine’s second campus, located in Charlotte.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO