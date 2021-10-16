CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Seasonable for the middle of October under abundant sunshine this weekend

By Erika Paige
KSN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a chilly start to the morning, this afternoon felt seasonable for this time of the year. Several locations experienced their first freeze of the fall season. Daytime highs sat into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. High pressure is building in helping to keep our sky...

sierranewsonline.com

National Weather Service Predicts Severe Winter Storm Ahead

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — There are so many reasons we love living here in the foothills of the Motherlode, however, there are some risks as well. One of the biggest risks is wildfires, and for the past several months we’ve been living on edge waiting for a wildfire to strike close to home. Now, just like someone turned on a switch, it’s time to get prepared for winter weather.
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunshine on Sunday, Rain and storms on Monday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Nice weekend, rain next week… Sunday will be another nice day! Temperatures will start in the 50s but warm to the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. We will see extra clouds in the morning with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Clouds will build back in Sunday night.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Many changes for the upcoming week

An area of low pressure continues to sit and spin over the state today. This is bringing warmer conditions to southern Kansas, but cooler air has filtered in for the northern and western parts of the state. With this area of low pressure, a cold front will develop and strengthen throughout the day, eventually moving from west to east. Timing looks to be through the Wichita area into the middle part of the day, meaning our morning temperatures will likely be about as warm as we will get.
WICHITA, KS
NBC Connecticut

Tracking a Coastal Storm to Start the Week

While it will be a quiet end to the weekend, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a coastal storm for Tuesday. High temperatures on Sunday will top out in the 50s with plenty of sunshine. Showers will arrive by midnight tonight and linger into Monday morning. Most of Monday...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain, Possible Flood Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.
CHICAGO, IL

