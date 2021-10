It will be both Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff revenge games on Sunday as they will be playing against their former teams. The Rams are trying to get to 6-1, while the Lions are still looking for their first win of the season. Goff has also taken a lot of heat from his head coach in the past couple of weeks as the losses have really piled up for the second year in a row.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO