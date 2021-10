UPDATED: The Los Angeles City Council voted 11-3 today to suspend Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas from office. Ridley-Thomas was indicted last week on federal bribery and conspiracy charges stemming from his time on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Responding to the vote, Ridley-Thomas issued a statement saying, “I am humbled by the support of my colleagues who did not rush to judgment and disappointed in those who did. Eleven members of this council have stripped the constituents of the 10th District of their representation, of their voice and of their right to the services that they deserve. They have...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO