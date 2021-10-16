CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Families, Community Leaders Hold Vigil For Child Victims Of Gun Violence In Chicago

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, it has become a repeated headline – children caught in...

The Peculiarly Silent Pandemic of Gun Violence in the Black Community

In his recent book, A Peculiar Indifference: The Neglected Toll of Violence on Black America, Elliot Currie highlights the disproportionate impact community violence has on the African American community. Shockingly, according to Currie, from the years 2000-2018 over 162,000 African Americans died violent deaths. Of that total, 139,000 were Black men – with 85% of those killed, dying by gun violence. This stark reality is underscored by an analysis of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2019, gun mortality data, which found that young Black males ages 15 to 34 are the most disproportionately impacted. Despite making up just two percent of the population, they accounted for 37 percent of all gun homicides in 2019—a rate of firearm homicide that is 20 times higher than white males of the same age group.
Over 100 family and friends hold vigil honoring hit and run victims

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tears, prayers and song sanctified the spot where a hit and run driver killed Erica Yancey and her sister-in-law, Brittany Jones. "I still don’t understand why they took my beautiful twin away from me," said Robert Jones. "We did everything: we grew up together, we shared everything together."
DETROIT, MI
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Vigil held at Indiana Statehouse for LaPorte Co. child homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - People from around the Hoosier State gathered Sunday at the Indiana Statehouse for Judah Morgan, the 4-year-old LaPorte County boy who was allegedly killed by his father a week ago. The vigil put together by the Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents Organization started at 6:30 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
MPD Officer Brian Cummings Charged In Collision That Killed Leneal Frazier

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings now faces two felony charges in connection to the collision that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier earlier this year. On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide. RELATED: Video Shows Minneapolis Police Chase That Ended In Leneal Frazier’s Death According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver’s side of Frazier’s Jeep at nearly 80 mph. Prior to the crash, Cummings was following the stolen vehicle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gun violence: Promise lost, a family devastated

Amaria Jones didn't just love to dance, she choreographed her own moves and posted them on TikTok. On the day before Father's Day 2020, the 13-year-old was in the dining room showing off her new moves for her mom. Her brother and other teenage boys were on the front porch of their Chicago home when someone fired from a gangway across the street.
City leaders address downtown gun violence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) City leaders say they are in communication with the Columbia Police Department and Chief of Police Jeff Jones and are working to curb some of the downtown shootings. With several gun violence incidents in the past few weeks, community members have expressed concerns and are calling on...
COLUMBIA, MO
Lincoln Park Church Vigil To Envision Safety Without Over-Policing While Honoring Young Victims Of Gun Violence

LINCOLN PARK — More than 70 photos line the front yard of Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, memorializing every child killed by gun violence in Chicago over the past year. The display — part of the church’s annual Vigil Against Violence — calls on passersby to “pray their names and say their names” and reflect on how the city can do better.
CHICAGO, IL
Dothan community to come together to end gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, October 14, the community will rally together at Destiny Church in the fight against gun violence. This meeting will give young people in the community a way to share their point of view on gun violence, and collaborate with city officials, law enforcement and community members as they discuss ways to stop the violence in our community.
DOTHAN, AL
West End gun violence victim remembered at vigil

Family and friends of Dorian Williams gathered near the spot where she was shot and killed Monday night in the West End. "My daughter was an innocent bystander. She was a beautiful person. And she's gone because of gun violence," said her father Curtis Williams. Williams was one of three...
CINCINNATI, OH

