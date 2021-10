The NBA season starts on Tuesday night with an awesome doubleheader. First up are the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo against Kevin Durant and James Harden (but not Kyrie Irving) of the Brooklyn Nets. After things wrap up in Milwaukee, we head to Los Angeles for a star-studded contest between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors. It'll be the first game in purple and gold for Russell Westbrook, playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the Lakers. We're still a few months away from Klay Thompson returning to the lineup for Warriors, who will lean on Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins for the first half of the season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO