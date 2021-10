DC FanDome kicked off with an epic first-look at the Black Adam movie, which will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022. The movie is currently in post-production, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance to give fans an inside and first look video at the upcoming movie. Production has put together a scene featuring Teth-Adam--also known as Black Adam--doing what he does best: killing people that get in his way. Watch the video for yourself below.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO