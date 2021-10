The Noah Igbinoghene draft pick is looking more like a bust every week and now, once again, he is on the Miami Dolphins inactive list and that is where he should be. Igbinoghene has been a liability in the few games he has played this year and deservingly belongs on the sideline out of uniform and watching the game. In fact, would anyone be surprised if he were traded by the NFL deadline on November 2nd? Of course you would because he isn’t going to draw much interest out there.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO