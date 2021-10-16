Ishmail Wainright: Let go by Toronto

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
Steph Curry put on a show in the Warriors' first home game of the season at the Chase Center. Curry scored an incredible 45 points, while also dishing out 10 assists as the Warriors defeated the LA Clippers in a narrow game. Curry made two clutch three-pointers and made his free throws to help the Warriors win 115-113.
Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
Amidst the COVID vaccination controversy surrounding athletes like Brooklyn Nets basketball player, Kyrie Irving, although 96% of the players are vaccinated, there are still some athletes who are holding out. Former Los Angeles Lakers legend and astute businessman, Magic Johnson recently commented on the controversy. The retired Hall of Famer...
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
The Golden State Warriors are back in the hunt this season. With the imminent return of Klay Thompson, and them bringing some new stars, the Warriors are looking to get back into the championship hunt. With Steph Curry back in good form, the Warriors will be looking to return to...
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season opened in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, as the team dropped a 121-114 decision to the Golden State Warriors. It was a rough debut for Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook. After the game, superstar Anthony Davis revealed his strong message to the former MVP. “We want...
Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.
It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
Adrian Wojnarowski is typically the one breaking the news. However, this week, a story surfaced about the longtime NBA insider. According to Ethan Strauss, a presentation of sorts has been sent to various sources around the league, documenting Wojnarowski’s social media dominance. Strauss, who used to work at ESPN, reports...
Anthony Davis is known as one of the most versatile big men in the game, being able to do a little bit of everything on the court. He is a two-way force, and there's no doubt that he's a top-tier player. When playing against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis had...
The release of the Association’s 75 all-time greatest players has sent shockwaves through the NBA community with many fans and players voicing their opinions on potential snubs. The list includes a variety of players from many different eras, from obvious inclusions like LeBron James, Michael Jordan or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to less expected choices such as Earl Monroe or Dave DeBusschere. As a result, it comes as no surprise that some tough decisions had to be made.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has raved about Tyler Herro’s impressive preseason showing. Following the devastating first-round post-season loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat is now looking to bounce back this season. To lead the way for the Heat, Tyler Herro has already registered remarkable numbers as...
PHOENIX -- The Portland Trail Blazers moved to 0-3 in preseason play with a 119-74 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 9,772 at Footprint Center. “It was a horrible effort, I thought, by us,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “You know...
It has been a long time since the Los Angeles Lakers won a basketball game of any type (not including the NBA Summer League). The last time the Lakers won a game they took a 2-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
