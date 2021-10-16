CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishmail Wainright: Let go by Toronto

Wainright was waived by the Raptors on Saturday,...

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley mocks Anthony Davis, Lakers

Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Garnett finally makes public acknowledgement of Ray Allen

Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Adrian Wojnarowski News

Adrian Wojnarowski is typically the one breaking the news. However, this week, a story surfaced about the longtime NBA insider. According to Ethan Strauss, a presentation of sorts has been sent to various sources around the league, documenting Wojnarowski’s social media dominance. Strauss, who used to work at ESPN, reports...
NBA
prosportsoutlook.com

3 Biggest Snubs From NBA’s 75th Anniversary Top-75 Players of All-Time List

The release of the Association’s 75 all-time greatest players has sent shockwaves through the NBA community with many fans and players voicing their opinions on potential snubs. The list includes a variety of players from many different eras, from obvious inclusions like LeBron James, Michael Jordan or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to less expected choices such as Earl Monroe or Dave DeBusschere. As a result, it comes as no surprise that some tough decisions had to be made.
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Take A Step Back With Loss To Suns in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- The Portland Trail Blazers moved to 0-3 in preseason play with a 119-74 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday afternoon in front of a crowd of 9,772 at Footprint Center. “It was a horrible effort, I thought, by us,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “You know...
NBA

